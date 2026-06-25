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Almost two months after 3-year-old girl was raped, senior citizen arrested in Pune

According to him, the prosecution relied on 12 Supreme Court landmark judgments to argue that the case falls in the 'rarest of the rare' category.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:08 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

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