Almost two months after 3-year-old girl was raped, senior citizen arrested in Pune

<p>Mumbai: Within two months of the shocking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a> of a three-year-old at Nasrapur village in Bhor tehsil in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune district</a>, a special court on Thursday convicted senior citizen Bhimrao Kamble on all counts. </p>.<p>The special fast-track court will pronounce the sentence on June 29. </p>.<p>The shocking incident took place on May, which incidentally is the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Day. </p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge SR Salunke, who presides over the special court convicted Kamble for kidnapping, rape and murder. </p>.<p>The judge later heard arguments on the quantum of punishment. </p>.Cab driver kidnaps minor in Delhi, rapes her, then hides her body under stones before picking up another passenger.<p>Kamble (65) was produced before the special court amid unprecedented security arrangements —with a large number of people outside the court demanding capital punishment for the convict. </p>.<p>The police is represented by Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar.</p>.<p>The accused was represented by defence counsel Himmatrao Suryawanshi. </p>.<p>Misar said the prosecution had proved all charges, including kidnapping, molestation, rape and murder, along with offences under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). </p>.<p>"The court held that the prosecution proved all charges. The accused denied the offence and claimed the child was injured after he slipped while showing her a calf, but the evidence proved otherwise," Misar said. </p>.<p>According to him, the prosecution relied on 12 Supreme Court landmark judgments to argue that the case falls in the 'rarest of the rare' category.</p>.<p>”We explained the victim's age and the 39 minutes of continuous assault. The post-mortem report showed 18 injuries,” he said, adding that the rape and murder was proved. </p>.<p>The defence cited the convict’s age and denial of crime as mitigating factors and submitted two case laws.</p>.Homeless minor girl abducted from footpath, raped and killed in south Delhi; cab driver arrested.<p><strong>HIGHLIGHTS</strong></p><p>The Pune Rural police, which spearheaded the investigation, filed the chargesheet within 16 days of the crime. </p><p>Thereafter, recording of witnesses and presentation of evidence were completed in the next 16 days, while final arguments took 20 days.</p><p>During the trial, the prosecution presented CCTV footage, DNA profiling, medical evidence, forensic reports, and testimonies to the court. </p><p>Bhimrao Kamble, who worked as a labourer, is father of six married daughters and a son and have 11 grand-children. </p><p>Kamble has two previous similar offences against him. The first dates back to 1998, when he was accused of molestation, though he was later acquitted. The second case was registered in 2015 involving a minor relative, but that complaint was withdrawn.</p>