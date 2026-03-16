<p>NCP (SP) working president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-sule">Supriya Sule</a> on Monday said that her party will not field a candidate against NCP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a> in the upcoming Baramati assembly bypolls.</p>.<p>The Election Commission on Sunday announced that bypolls to Baramati in Pune and Rahuri in Ahilyanagar, necessitated by the deaths of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and BJP legislator Shivaji Kardile, respectively, will be held on April 23.</p>.<p>Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar is likely to contest the byelection from Baramati.</p>.<p>Sule in Delhi said, "I have already clarified that NCP (SP) will not contest the Baramati bypoll. We will not field our candidate against Sunetra Vahini (sister-in-law). As far as Rahuri seat is concerned, the (Opposition) Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners will deliberate on the seat and a decision will be taken in the next couple of days."</p>.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that all efforts would be made to ensure the bypolls to Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats are held unopposed through consensus, but asserted the BJP was ready if it came down to a contest.</p>.Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar to seek by-elections from Baramati.<p>In the 2024 general polls, Sule retained the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency by defeating her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar in the latter's maiden election.</p>.<p>Sunetra was later elected as a Rajya Sabha member. Her husband Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28 this year, after which she was appointed as the Deputy CM and president of the NCP.</p>.<p>On the probe into Ajit's plane crash, Sule said that they have been seeking a transparent investigation.</p>.<p>Speaking about the LPG shortage situation due to the West Asia crisis, Sule said that the Centre should convene an all-party meeting and take everyone into confidence.</p>.<p>She said, "The businesses, including the hotel industry, have been facing difficulties due to geopolitical volatility."</p>.<p>"I am wondering why the state and the Centre are not accepting that there is an LPG crisis. Why are there attempts to keep it under the carpet? A big action plan should be carved out to tackle the crisis," she also added. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>