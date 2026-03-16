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Already clarified that NCP (SP) will not contest Baramati bypolls: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar is likely to contest the byelection from Baramati.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSupriya Suleassembly bypollsNCP (SP)sunetra pawar

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