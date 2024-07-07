Ambani pre-wedding | Mumbai Traffic Police's advisory on Anant, Radhika's event leaves citizens fuming

The big fat wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika has left several Mumbaikars enraged after the city traffic police issued certain restrictions between July 12 to 15.
Taking to their official X handle, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the many roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre shall have restricted access between 1 pm and midnight during the aforementioned three days.
"Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic", read the post on X attached with the advisory.
The post invited a series of reactions from citizens in Mumbai who questioned the cops over the restrictions, asking if the grand pre-wedding celebration was a public event, and if commoners are allowed to attend it. "Is anant Ambani marriage a public event ??? Why is normal public disturbed for some one marriage ???" asked a user.
"How a Private function is an Public Event? Atleast give some better reason" wrote a next X user citing the restrictions.
Followed by lavish pre-wedding functions hosted by Anant and Radhika's families earlier this year in Jamnagar and across the Mediterranean, the two will tie the knot on July 12 in the financial capital of the country. A sangeet ceremony was also hosted on Saturday at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, resulting which traffic in these parts of the city was restricted.
Joint Secretary and Spokesperson of Aam Admi Party, Mumbai, Aditya Paul wrote on X: "Why are common Mumbaikars being harassed in one of our cities key corporate and business districts at the behest of a rich persons wedding?"
One other user shared, “When did a personal event of an industrialist become a public event? Is every citizen of Mumbai invited to this or a select few? Instead of putting the general public at inconvenience the organisers should have been told to reschedule this to a latter part of the day, maybe towards the night."
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding event is said to witness high-profile guests from all sectors, including industries, artists, and tinseltown stars.
Published 07 July 2024, 06:24 IST