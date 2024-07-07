Ambani pre-wedding | Mumbai Traffic Police's advisory on Anant, Radhika's event leaves citizens fuming

The big fat wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika has left several Mumbaikars enraged after the city traffic police issued certain restrictions between July 12 to 15.

Taking to their official X handle, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the many roads leading to the Jio World Convention Centre shall have restricted access between 1 pm and midnight during the aforementioned three days.

"Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic", read the post on X attached with the advisory.