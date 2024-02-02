Ambedkar attends MVA meeting, says I.N.D.I.A. does not exist anymore

Mumbai: In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar formally joined the Maha Vikas Aghadi but the veteran politician and former MP raised questions over the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc.

In the meeting, VBA presented his agenda and points for including the “common programme understanding” that the opposition formation would form.

“I.N.D.I.A does not exist anymore… we will ensure that the MVA does not meet the fate of I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc,” said Ambedkar after the meeting.

"According to me, the I.N.D.I.A alliance does not exist anymore. The Congress and Samajwadi Party are going their separate ways over disagreements on seat sharing (in Uttar Pradesh). On the other hand, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar and (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamta Banerjee have gone separately," Ambedkar said.