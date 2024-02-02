Ambedkar attends MVA meeting, says I.N.D.I.A. does not exist anymore

Mumbai: In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar formally joined the Maha Vikas Aghadi but the veteran politician and former MP raised questions over the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc.
In the meeting, VBA presented his agenda and points for including the “common programme understanding” that the opposition formation would form.
“I.N.D.I.A does not exist anymore… we will ensure that the MVA does not meet the fate of I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc,” said Ambedkar after the meeting.
"According to me, the I.N.D.I.A alliance does not exist anymore. The Congress and Samajwadi Party are going their separate ways over disagreements on seat sharing (in Uttar Pradesh). On the other hand, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar and (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamta Banerjee have gone separately," Ambedkar said.
At the meeting, Ambedkar was welcome by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister and ex-state Congress President Ashok Chavan, Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad, Sharad Pawar-led NCP state unit President Jayant Patil and NCP group leader Dr Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats next only to 80 of Uttar Pradesh.
According to the MVA leaders, the coalition partners are in the process of finalising a comprehensive seat-sharing agreement, however discussions on 10 to 12 seats are still pending.
“With VBA joining the MVA, the fight to protect the Constitution of India becomes stronger. We will fight against mobocracy,” said Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray.