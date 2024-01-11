Ambedkar’s grandson supports Uddhav after Speaker's 'real Sena' verdict

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar has come out in support of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, who received a jolt from the Speaker in the MLAs disqualification case.

A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, chief architect of the Indian Constitution.