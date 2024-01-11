Ambedkar’s grandson supports Uddhav after Speaker's 'real Sena' verdict

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar has come out in support of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, who received a jolt from the Speaker in the MLAs disqualification case.
A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
"We are sympathetic to our alliance partner, Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, for the course of action. The Shiv Sena (UBT) failed to build a strong case in front of the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court," he stated.
According to him, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had lost the fight on the very day when the Election Commission of India allowed the Eknath Shinde-led faction to retain its official name and symbol. "Today was just a formality! We sympathise with Uddhav Thackeray," said Ambedkar, a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP.