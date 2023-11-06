Amid furore over Maratha quota, Chhagan Bhujbal demands caste census in Maharashtra

Bhujbal (76) is the state Food and Civil Supplies Minister and a senior leader from the NCP-faction led by Ajit Pawar. Besides, Bhujbal is also the President of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad.

“We are not against Maratha reservation but we would not allow the OBC quota to be disturbed. it is time to speak out otherwise the OBC reservation would get affected. The OBC reservation is at threat,” Bhujbal told reporters.

“As politicians, you have to take everyone along,” he said.

Bhujbal would meet the NCP MLAs - Prakash Solanki and Sandeep Kshirsagar - whose houses were torched in Beed district.

“On one hand you tie the hand of police personnel while on another you issue Kunbi certificates,” he said.

“Do you no want the votes of OBC or not," he said.