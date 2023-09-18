Amid hustle-bustle ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, idols being bought in large numbers

In the MMR itself, more than 3 to 4 lakh idols will be installed at homes, housing complexes and public venues by various mandals or associations.

The origin of the festival in Mumbai is from Keshavji Nayak Chawl at Girgaum inspired by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who started its first ‘sarvajanik’ Ganeshotsav in 1893. It was done to garner support for India’s freedom struggle.

The dazzling lights gave a festive look at the Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbaug, Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug, Tejukaya Mandal, Lalbaug, GSB Seva Mandal, Matunga-Kings’ Circle, GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samiti, Wadala, Kethwadi, 11th Lane, Kethwadi, 12th Lane, Sahyadri Mandal, Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Shri BalGopal Ganeshutsav Mandal, Marine Lines, Fort VibhagSarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal, Fort, Andheri-cha-Raja or the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee at Andheri.

Like previous years, this year too there are themes. "There are historical and contemporary themes and the range is very wide this time," said Naresh Dahibawkar, the President of Brihannumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the apex body of public Ganpati mandals in Mumbai.

Over the weekend, there was hustle-bustle in the markets. "The Ganpati market is huge. It encompasses idol making, decoration items, flowers, sweets, fruits and coconuts, electric items, decoration items, transportation, jewellery and imitation jewellery, clothes, band troupe and so on," said Ajit Joshi, veteran independent journalist-writer, who is an expert on Mumbai's markets.

There were rains in brief intervals in the Mumbai suburbs but that could not dampen the spirits of the festive mood.

On Tuesday morning, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘sthaapna’ pooja will be performed followed by traditional ‘aartis' to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Ganapati stands as a symbol of knowledge, as the lord of the lords as ‘Ganadhipati’ as the remover of obstacles ‘Vighnaharta’.