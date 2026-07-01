Amid Mumbai water crisis, Powai Lake overflows due to heavy rainfall

<p>Mumbai: Amid concerning lower lake levels in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), there was some encouraging news as the crucial Powai lake in the centre of the metropolis started overflowing on Wednesday. </p><p>Several areas of Mumbai and neighbouring MMR districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad reported over 100 mm to 200 mm of rainfall, which, however, led to inundation, waterlogging and traffic jams at several places. </p><p>The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on alert mode because of the heavy rain forecast. </p><p>“Powai lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the BMC area, started overflowing around 0530 am. With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake's water is used only for industrial purposes,” the BMC posted on X.</p><p>The excess water from Powai Lake flows down to the Mithi River, which meets the Arabian Sea at the Bandra creek.</p><p>Mumbai’s water supply comes from seven lakes: Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi. </p><p>While Tulsi and Vihar are located inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Bhatsa are located in Thane district, Middle Vaitarna is located in Palghar district and Upper Vaitarna is in Nashik district. </p><p>According to latest reports, the ghat section and catchment areas in the MMR have received heavy overnight rainfall. </p><p>These dams/reservoirs supply approximately 3.4 billion litres of water to Mumbai daily. </p><p>The total water stock in the seven lakes had dipped to a 6.75 per cent of total capacity by Tuesday morning; it increased to 7.18 per cent by Wednesday morning.</p><p>The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Observatory (RMC) has sounded a red alert for the Palghar district for Thursday. </p><p>Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has declared school holidays on Thursday in wake of the forecast. </p>