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Homeindiamaharashtra

Amid Mumbai water crisis, Powai Lake overflows due to heavy rainfall

The excess water from Powai Lake flows down to the Mithi River, which meets the Arabian Sea at the Bandra creek.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 13:48 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraWater crisis

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