Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Amid parents refusal for post mortem, medico-legal case registered as 2 kids die in Gadchiroli

The children aged 6 years and 3-and-half years fell ill in their house in Pattigaon in Aheri taluka on September 4.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 12:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Gadchiroli: A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the death of two children in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a health official said on Thursday.

The children aged 6 years and 3-and-half years fell ill in their house in Pattigaon in Aheri taluka on September 4 and their parents took them by foot to Jamilgatta primary health centre some 15 kilometres away, he said.

Doctors at the PHC declared them dead on arrival, after which the couple took their bodies back to their village without heeding requests for post mortem, the official said.

"After a medico-legal case was registered, the bodies of the two children have been sent for post mortem. We are awaiting the reports. The bodies will be handed back to the parents after the procedure," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2024, 12:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGadchiroli

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT