Amid parents refusal for post mortem, medico-legal case registered as 2 kids die in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the death of two children in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a health official said on Thursday.

The children aged 6 years and 3-and-half years fell ill in their house in Pattigaon in Aheri taluka on September 4 and their parents took them by foot to Jamilgatta primary health centre some 15 kilometres away, he said.

Doctors at the PHC declared them dead on arrival, after which the couple took their bodies back to their village without heeding requests for post mortem, the official said.