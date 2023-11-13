Amid quota conundrum, Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar seeks hike in security cover

Mumbai: Amid the Maratha vs OBC reservation issue, Maharashtra’s Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar has asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding an increase in security after he received threat messages.
Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader, who hails from the OBC community, has written a formal letter to Shinde seeking security.
Wadettiwar recently criticised Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been demanding Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas so that they can avail benefits under the OBC category.
“There is a plot to wipe out the OBC quota through backdoor entry of Marathas,” Wadettiwar said, pointing out that it would be unjust to the 372 sub-castes under the OBC category.
In fact, several OBC leaders in Maharashtra are up in arms against Jarange-Patil over the issue and his back-to-back agitation.
However, reacting to the development, Jarange-Patil said that what is happening is as per government’s assurance and records.