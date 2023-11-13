Amid quota conundrum, Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar seeks hike in security cover

Wadettiwar recently criticised Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been demanding Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas so that they can avail benefits under the OBC category.

“There is a plot to wipe out the OBC quota through backdoor entry of Marathas,” Wadettiwar said, pointing out that it would be unjust to the 372 sub-castes under the OBC category.

In fact, several OBC leaders in Maharashtra are up in arms against Jarange-Patil over the issue and his back-to-back agitation.

However, reacting to the development, Jarange-Patil said that what is happening is as per government’s assurance and records.