Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis, NCP leader Dharmaraobaba Atram hints at fresh churn in Sharad Pawar camp

<p>Mumbai: Even as Operation Tiger continues to dominate Maharashtra's political discourse amid the Shiv Sena versus Shiv Sena (UBT) battle, signs of possible political realignment have begun emerging within the Nationalist Congress Party fold as well.</p><p>Senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dharmaraobaba Atram on Friday claimed that several MPs and MLAs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) were in touch with the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and hinted at possible defections in the coming months.</p><p>"Some MPs and MLAs may join our party. I expect that as many as five MPs could come to us. If they want to win future elections, they will have to be part of the development process," Atram, the MLA from Aheri in Gadchiroli district, told reporters.</p>.Govt to unveil long-term water plan for Ichalkaranji: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Atram was among the prominent leaders who backed the late Ajit Pawar during the dramatic split in the NCP in June-July 2023. He claimed that confidence in the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar had grown within the party ranks.</p><p>Asked when such a political development could take place, Atram cryptically referred to December 12—coincidentally the birthday of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.</p><p>When questioned whether the NCP was conducting an Operation Ghadi similar to the Shiv Sena's Operation Tiger, Atram denied any organised effort.</p><p>"We are not conducting any operation. The operation will be carried out by the 'Tutari' itself," he said, referring to the election symbol of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).</p><p>The remarks assume significance as they come amid persistent speculation over the future of opposition parties in Maharashtra following the ongoing rebellion within the Shiv Sena (UBT).</p><p>Before his death in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28 this year, Ajit Pawar had publicly advocated reconciliation between the two NCP factions. </p><p>However, leaders on both sides have since indicated that prospects of reunification have virtually ended.</p><p>At present, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has one member in the House.</p><p>Political observers view Atram's statement as an attempt to signal confidence and keep pressure on the opposition camp, although no NCP (SP) MP has publicly indicated any intention of switching sides so far.</p>