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Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis, NCP leader Dharmaraobaba Atram hints at fresh churn in Sharad Pawar camp

Senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dharmaraobaba Atram on Friday claimed that several MPs and MLAs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) were in touch with NCP.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPSharad Pawar

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