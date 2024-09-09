Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP leadership during two-day Maharashtra visit

Mumbai: Union Home and Cooperation Minister and BJP's troubleshooter Amit Shah held a meeting with the saffron party's state leadership in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
The aim of the meeting is to review BJP's preparedness and sort of the complexities involving seat-sharing within the ruling Maha Yuti alliance.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar were among those present in the high-level meeting.
Shah is on a two-day whirlwind tour of Mumbai.
The elections to the 288-member Assembly is expected around mid-November.
The BJP is keen to contest 150-170 seats.
Shah is also expected to hold parlays with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar.
On Monday, he is expected to visit the homes of Shinde, Fadnavis and Shelar for Ganesh darshan.
The Mumbai-born Shah makes it a point to visit the city during Ganeshotsav and seek blessings of Lord Ganesh.
Shah will also visit Lalbaugcha Raja during the day.
The results of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra has been a shocker for the BJP.
Published 09 September 2024, 00:45 IST