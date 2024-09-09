Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP leadership during two-day Maharashtra visit

Mumbai: Union Home and Cooperation Minister and BJP's troubleshooter Amit Shah held a meeting with the saffron party's state leadership in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

The aim of the meeting is to review BJP's preparedness and sort of the complexities involving seat-sharing within the ruling Maha Yuti alliance.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his Mumbai counterpart Ashish Shelar were among those present in the high-level meeting.