Amit Shah meets Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit, more fire-fighting expected

Mumbai: Amid differences between the partners of the ruling Maha Yuti in Maharashtra, BJP’s trouble-shooter and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah did the fire-fighting job in Mumbai and had back-to-back meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

However, a few rounds of intra-party and inter-party meetings are expected in the next two days, before the final-formula is announced.

Around the weekend, the BJP is likely to announce the second all-India list of candidates and Maharashtra could figure in the list.

The BJP is expected to contest the lion’s share of 32 seats, however, adjusting the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Pawar-led NCP, seems to be a difficult task given the fact that the state has 48 seats.