Amit Shah pays respects to Ratan Tata at Mumbai’s NCPA

Shah arrived at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:04 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 10:04 IST
