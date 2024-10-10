Amit Shah pays respects to Ratan Tata at Mumbai’s NCPA

<p>Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid respects to industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Shah arrived at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.</p>.<p>Earlier, sources had said that Shah would pay homage to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India.</p>.The Ratan Tata Legacy: Philanthropist, business tycoon and animal lover.<p>The home minister will visit Mumbai for Tata’s funeral as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leaving for Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, they had said.</p>.<p>Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. </p>