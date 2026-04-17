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Amravati sex abuse case: Police detain 10 people, delete 41 social media accounts

The Amravati police have earlier arrested eight people, including prime accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed (19), who has been remanded in police custody till April 21.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:23 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra Pradeshamravatisex abuse

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