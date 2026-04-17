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Amravati sexual harassment case: State minorities commission finds eight victims, calls viral claims ‘grossly exaggerated’

"There are only 8 victims including a couple of minors, all belonging to the minority community,” Khan reiterated.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtrasexual assaultamravati

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