<p>Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said on Saturday that she had decided not to attend the Cannes Film Festival in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity.</p>.<p>In a statement shared on social media, Fadnavis said she had been invited to represent Maharashtra, its culture and the state’s handloom heritage at the prestigious film festival in France.</p>.Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis resigns from Axis Bank.<p>She said a “magnificent handloom Paithani (saree) with Muniya Shela” had been handcrafted at Yeola, Maharashtra’s historic weaving city, by three local artisans over several months for the occasion.</p>.<p>“However, with the austerity measures declared by our Honourable Prime Minister, including measures to avoid international travel, I felt it was important to place our nation first,” she said.</p>.<p>“This was not an easy decision, especially knowing the love, effort and months of craftsmanship invested in this beautiful representation of India,” she added.</p>.<p>The CM’s wife said she believed “the greatest honour lies in standing with the nation when it matters the most”.</p>.<p>“While I may not walk the red carpet this time, I look forward to continuing to support the spirit and talent of our people and to promoting our handloom heritage wherever I can,” she said. </p>