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Amruta Fadnavis to skip Cannes visit, cites PM Modi’s call for austerity

In a statement shared on social media, Fadnavis said she had been invited to represent Maharashtra, its culture and the state’s handloom heritage at the prestigious film festival in France.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra ModiCannesAmruta Fadnavis

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