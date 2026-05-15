<p>Thane: In a move likely to alter political equations in Maharashtra’s Thane district, former two-time MP Anand Paranjpe resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sunetra Pawar and joined the Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde on Thursday night.</p><p>The switch within the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance is expected to affect politics in Thane and districts adjoining Mumbai. </p><p>Paranjpe is the first senior leader to quit the party after Sunetra Pawar took over the leadership following the death of Ajit Pawar in Baramati on January 28.</p><p>Paranjpe is the son of former MP Prakash Paranjpe, who represented Thane three times on a Shiv Sena ticket.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Paranjpe submitted his resignation from the party’s primary membership and all organisational posts — including general secretary, spokesperson and coordinator for Thane and Palghar districts — to Sunetra Pawar.</p>.Senior Maharashtra govt official suspended for alleged links with 'godman' Ashok Kharat.<p>Later that night, he joined the Shiv Sena at Balasaheb Bhavan in the presence of Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader Dr Shrikant Shinde and ministers Uday Samant and Dadaji Bhuse.</p><p>Though Paranjpe did not publicly cite reasons for quitting the NCP, sources said he was unhappy about not being accommodated in either the Rajya Sabha or the Maharashtra Legislative Council.</p><p>At the induction ceremony, Dr Shrikant Shinde said the Shinde and Paranjpe families had shared close ties since the formation of Shiv Sena. “During the intervening years, Paranjpe worked with the NCP, where he handled various responsibilities with dedication and without any expectations,” he said, expressing confidence that Paranjpe’s organisational skills would benefit the party.</p><p>Paranjpe said he inherited the legacy of Shiv Sena from his family. “I was elected to the Lok Sabha twice through Shiv Sena, and Eknath Shinde played a major role in that journey. Even though I was with another party for some time, the DNA within me has always remained that of Shiv Sena,” he said.</p><p>Describing Shinde as a “common man’s leader”, Paranjpe said he was inspired by his style of functioning and leadership. He added that he would work to strengthen the organisation under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Dr Shrikant Shinde without expecting any post or position.</p>