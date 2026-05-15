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Anand Paranjpe quits NCP, joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

The switch within the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance is expected to affect politics in Thane and districts adjoining Mumbai.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 03:18 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 03:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPThane

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