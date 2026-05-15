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Anand Paranjpe was inducted in Shiv Sena to stop him from joining MVA; NCP was kept in loop: Uday Samant

Paranjpe had won the Thane Lok Sabha constituency by-election in 2008 as a Shiv Sena candidate following his father's death.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsNCPShiv SenaIndian politcsMVAMaharsahtra

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