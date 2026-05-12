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Andhare refuses to apologise for song on Shinde; says she never made remarks against deputy CM

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said Andhare was examined by the privilege committee, during which the latter stated that she did not insult anyone.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 19:19 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 19:19 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath ShindeShiv SenaShiv Sena (UBT)

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