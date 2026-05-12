<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, who appeared before the privilege committee of the Maharashtra legislature on Monday, refused to apologise for her remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and asserted they were not aimed at him.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said Andhare was examined by the privilege committee, during which the latter stated that she did not insult anyone.</p>.<p>Andhare accepted that she sung the song by comedian Kunal Kamra. However, there was no reference of Shinde, his designation or any member of either of the Houses in the song, Parab said.</p>.<p>He further stated that Andhare's anger was towards former state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari who made objectionable statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and B R Ambedkar.</p>.<p>Kamra made made a parody song against Shinde, resulting in Shiv Sena workers later vandalising the studio where it was created.</p>.<p>"My remarks were aimed at party workers who vandalised the studio and they are not part of the House. My protest was against those who vandalised the studio and not against Shinde or DCM. I have not done no wrong," Parab said quoting Andhare.</p>.<p>"She (Andhare) refused to apologise," Parab said.</p>.<p>The privileges committee had issued a show cause notice to stand-up comic Kamra within the next two days for his remarks against Shinde. Besides Kamra, the notice was also sent to Andhare. </p>