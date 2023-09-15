Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Announcements will be made for Marathwada, but will they be implemented: Aaditya Thackeray

The government has decided to hold the cabinet meeting in Aurangabad to mark the Marathwada Liberation Day, celebrated on September 17 annually.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 14:07 IST

The present government in Maharashtra has done nothing for the people except for giving false assurances, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday.

The government will make many announcements for the Marathwada region but will they be implemented, asked the former minister, who is on a two-day visit to Aurangabad and Nashik districts.

Talking to reporters before visiting two villages each in Paithan and Gangapur taluka, he slammed the Eknathi Shinde government over its past assurances for the Marathwada region, which comprises Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani.

“This government in Maharashtra has not done anything in the past one and a half years except for giving false assurances,” he said.

Referring to the special cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, he said while the government is spending so much for the meeting, it should also tell where funds were spent in Gujarat, Guwahati (Assam) and Goa, an oblique reference to places Shinde and his supporters went after leaving the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena last year.

Shinde's rebellion resulted in the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and paved the way for the BJP to return to power.

The government has decided to hold the cabinet meeting in Aurangabad to mark the Marathwada Liberation Day, celebrated on September 17 annually.

If they are spending money and if anything good comes out of it (for Marathwada) then it can be considered, Thackeray said.

“Though there will be announcements for the region, will they be implemented? The farmers who were hit by excess rainfall earlier have not got aid despite crop loss surveys (panchanamas),” he added.

Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, marks the integration of Marathwada with India after security forces invaded Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam and his Razakar units on September 17, 1948.

(Published 15 September 2023, 14:07 IST)
