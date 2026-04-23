<p>Nashik: After the arrest of Ashok Kharat, Nashik Police have registered a case of alleged sexual exploitation against another self-proclaimed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/godman">godman </a>following a complaint by a 28-year-old woman.</p>.<p>While the alleged crimes took place in 2024, the woman mustered courage after activists of the anti-superstition Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti counselled her, and filed a complaint on Wednesday against Maheshgiri alias Mahesh Dilip Kakde (31), an official said.</p>.<p>No arrest has been made in the case yet.</p>.<p>As per the complaint, the woman was facing some problems in her personal life and her parents took her to a mutt known as 'Prati Gangapur' at Dharangaon (Khadak) village near Lasalgaon.</p>.<p>Maheshgiri alias Mahesh Dilip Kakde, who claimed to have divine powers, allegedly told them that she had been affected by "Karni' (black magic) and asked them to perform certain rituals, the official said.</p>.<p>Later, he started sending obscene messages to the woman, took her to a lodge in Nashik city and exploited her sexually, as per the complaint.</p>.'Godman' Ashok Kharat gets 14-day judicial custody in second rape case.<p>Kakde also allegedly clicked her objectionable photographs and threatened her of dire consequences in case she complained against him, the woman told police.</p>.<p>After ANS activists gave her courage, the woman approached police, the official said.</p>.<p>A case of alleged rape and offences under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, was registered against Kakde late Wednesday night at Lasalgaon police station and further investigation was on, the official said.</p>.<p>Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman who ran a temple in Sinnar tehsil and was visited by several <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> politicians over the years was arrested in a rape case last month. </p>