Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Another 'godman' in Nashik faces allegations of sexual exploitation, FIR registered

While the alleged crimes took place in 2024, the woman mustered courage after activists of the anti-superstition Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti counselled her
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 18:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikgodman

Follow us on :

Follow Us