Another Navy officer among four more held in Korea human trafficking case

Mumbai: The Lieutenant Commander rank officer of the Indian Navy arrested for alleged involvement in trafficking people to South Korea on forged documents was taking instructions from the mastermind, also from the Navy, officials said on Sunday.

So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five persons, including Lieutenant Commander Vipin Kumar Dagar (28) who was taken into custody from Colaba on Thursday, they said.

The others have been identified as Sub-Lieutenant Braham Jyoti Sharma, Simran Teji, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Dogra.

Police had said earlier that the gang had sent 8-10 people to the East Asian country using bogus papers and had charged Rs 10 lakh per case.

Dagar prepared forged documents and forwarded them to the Korean Consulate. He was taking instructions from the mastermind and Navy officer Sharma, who was arrested from Lonavala, the Crime Branch said.