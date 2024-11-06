Another person arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

<p>Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested from Pune in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police said.</p>.<p>Gaurav Vilas Apune, a resident of Karvenagar locality of Pune city, is the 16th person to be arrested in the case.</p>.Sole eyewitness in Baba Siddiqui murder gets death threat demanding Rs 5 cr ransom.<p>A court here sent him in police remand till November 9.</p>.<p>A team of the Mumbai crime branch took him in custody as the questioning of some of the arrested accused showed that he was involved in the conspiracy to attack Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, a police official said.</p>.<p>Apune had been trained in the use of firearms by some of absconding accused. He had been promised a substantial amount of money for his role in the conspiracy, the official said.</p>.<p>Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.</p>.<p>Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi was allegedly behind the murder, police have said. </p>