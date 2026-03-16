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Anti-conversion bill not against particular religion: CM Devendra Fadnavis

According to him, the current legal framework lacks specific provisions to address such issues and that the proposed legislation seeks to bring clarity and prevent conflicts between communities.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 18:37 IST
MaharashtraIndian newsDevendra FadnavisAnti-conversion Bill

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