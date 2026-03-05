Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Anti-conversion bill of Maharashtra will be very stringent: Nitesh Rane; Cabinet approves draft

The bill may be introduced in the legislature during the ongoing session.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 16:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNitesh RaneAnti-conversion Bill

Follow us on :

Follow Us