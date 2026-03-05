<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> will soon have an anti-conversion law — following suit to many states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.</p><p>The proposed law states that anyone found converting the religion of a person through force, fraud, or inducement could face arrest and legal action. </p><p>The draft of the bill was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday evening presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> coinciding with the legislature's ongoing budget session. </p><p>The bill may be introduced in the legislature during the ongoing session. </p><p>“The anti-conversion bill of Maharashtra will be very stringent,” said state Ports and Fisheries Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane. </p><p>According to him, several Hindu organisations have demanded a law against anti-conversion and love-jihad. </p>.Maharashtra: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands law against love jihad, religious conversion.<p>“We are sure the GR will be issued very soon…as a Hindutva activist, I am very happy about it,” he said. </p><p>To a question, he said that the legal aspects of such a law have been studied and it would be within the ambit of the Constitution of India. </p><p>The bill, Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, will go a long way, according to Right-wing organisations that have demanded such a law for the past several years. </p><p>The government has taken into account several Supreme Court judgments while framing the legislation besides having a series of consultation with law experts, so that, if challenged, it stands the scrutiny of the court. </p><p>To a question, Rane said that finer details of the bill will be shared soon. </p>