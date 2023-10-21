Apologise to people and get CM, Ajit Pawar to do the same, Cong's Patole tells BJP on contract recruitment

The BJP held protests in several parts of the state during the day asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi and previous Congress-led dispensations as well as its leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar to apologise for bringing in contract recruitment into the process of government hiring.