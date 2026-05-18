Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Archaeology dept seeks to turn Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Town Hall into museum

As the museum in the Soneri Mahal has been shut, the archaeology department has asked the civic body to hand over the famous Town Hall building.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 05:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMuseum

Follow us on :

Follow Us