<p>Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai in the presence of top celebrities and people from different fields including sports, business, entertainment and politics. </p><p>Arjun is the son of Indian cricket legend <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sachin-tendulkar">Sachin Tendulkar</a> and Anjali.</p><p>The 26-year-old cricketer is now associated with the Lucknow Super Giants.</p> .Bachchans, Khans & Ambanis: Celebs step out in style for Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok's wedding.<p>Saaniya is grand-daughter Ravi Ghai, a prominent Indian businessman and chairman of the Graviss Group, which manages well-known brands like Baskin-Robbins and Kwality Ice Cream in India. </p><p>Saaniya Chandhok's father, Sunny Chandok and mother Gaurika Ghai Chandhok are both connected to the family business in the hospitality sector. </p><p>The marriage celebrations took place at The St Regis Mumbai on Thursday.</p> .<p>Several pre-wedding celebrations had already taken place, including a mehendi ceremony at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and another high-profile gathering in Jamnagar hosted by the Ambani family.</p><p>Industrialist Mukesh and Nita Ambani, their elder son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Gavaskar were among those were seen at the wedding. </p>