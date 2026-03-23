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Aryan Khan drugs case: Never demanded bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, says Sameer Wankhede

According to the FIR, Wankhede and the other accused allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore from the actor in exchange for giving a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs case.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanMaharashtraAryan KhanbribeBombay High CourtSameer WankhedeDrugs case

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