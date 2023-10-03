As death toll in Nanded hospital mounts, Maharashtra govt orders probe

At the weekly Cabinet meeting, Shinde reviewed the emerging situation from Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif and Nanded district Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan.

“What has happened is serious. It is unfortunate,” Shinde told reporters in Mumbai after the Cabinet meeting.

However, Shinde denied that there was any shortage of medicines. “I want to state that there was no shortage of medicines. Enough stock of 127 medicines were there. Also there were sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 12 crore for purchase of medicine stock,” Shinde said.

“There are several reasons for the deaths. Some of the patients were aged, while some were heart patients, preterm births, a few shifted from other hospitals, accident cases and snake bites. I would not like to go into it at this stage as we have ordered a probe into the incident, which would examine the issue in detail,” said Shinde.

The Nanded Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Shyamrao Wakode has come under fire even as Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director of Directorate Medical Education and Research is in the town for the probe.

The Nashik District Office said that between September 30 and October 1, 24 patients died while on October1 and 2, 7 more patients passed away. Of the deceased 16 are newborns.