As Maratha quota stir turns violent in Maharashtra, CM Shinde meets Guv Ramesh Bais

Mumbai: Amid hectic political developments in Maharashtra over the Maratha reservation issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday night called on Governor Ramesh Bais hours after the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi urged for a special session to resolve the vexed quota imbroglio.

This comes ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting in which a series of decisions are expected to be taken.

Shinde, who heads the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, briefed Bais on the outcomes of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting which met earlier in the day.