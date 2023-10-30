As Maratha quota stir turns violent in Maharashtra, CM Shinde meets Guv Ramesh Bais

Mumbai: Amid hectic political developments in Maharashtra over the Maratha reservation issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday night called on Governor Ramesh Bais hours after the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi urged for a special session to resolve the vexed quota imbroglio.
This comes ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting in which a series of decisions are expected to be taken.
Shinde, who heads the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, briefed Bais on the outcomes of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting which met earlier in the day.
The Cabinet sub-committee is headed by senior BJP leader and state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.
While Shinde attended the meeting, the two Deputy CMs could not attend as Devendra Fadnavis was on a visit to Chhattisgarh for BJP’s poll campaign and Ajit Pawar is down with dengue.
After Fadnavis returned to Mumbai, the BJP core committee met at his residence.
Later, senior NCP leader and state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also met him.
Late in the evening, Shinde and Fadnavis are expected to meet.