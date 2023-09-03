As PMO steps in, 40 lakh Maha mangroves may be saved

“We have also complained to the PM against the violation of Bombay High Court order to conserve the mangroves and the over four-year long inaction in completing the transfer of the sea plants to the forest department for conservation as per the High Court order,” NatConnect director B N Kumar said in a press statement.

The State Mangrove Cell has now confirmed in writing that 3,948.36 hectares of mangrove bearing lands are with CIDCO and Revenue Department. The issue was discussed at the meetings of the Mangrove Protection and Conservation Monitoring Committee headed by Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division.

CIDCO has been directed to handover about 1,200 ha of mangroves by October 30, mangrove cell chief and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest S V Ramarao, informed NatConnect.