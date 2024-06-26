Ashamed to see people travelling like cattle in Mumbai trains: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it was ashamed to see commuters forced to travel like cattle in the local trains, the lifeline of the Mumbai region. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on rising number of deaths of commuters due to falling from overcrowded trains or in other accidents on the tracks, the high court said this "very very serious" issue must be dealt with.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said it will hold the top officials of both the Central and Western Railways accountable as the "situation in Mumbai is pathetic". The PIL was filed by Yatin Jadhav.

"Very very serious issue has been raised in the PIL and therefore you (railway authorities) have to address it. You can't say, we can't do this or can't do that due to the large number of people (in the city). You carry people like cattle. We feel ashamed at the manner in which commuters are made to commute," the court said.

The bench directed the general managers (GM) of the Western and Central Railways to "look into the entire issue" and file affidavits in response. The affidavits shall be "personally vetted" by the GMs and "indicate the measures which are available and are in force to check such mishaps," said the court. It would hear the PIL next after eight weeks, the HC said.