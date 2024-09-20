Ashok Chavan’s brother-in-law Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar-Patil rejoins Congress

Mumbai: Much on expected lines, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan’s brother-in-law Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar-Patil on Friday rejoined the Congress.
In 2009, the Nanded seat was represented by Khatgaonkar-Patil for the BJP.
Khatgaonkar-Patil had represented the seat in 1998 and 1999 from the Congress.
Khatgaonkar-Patil joined the Congress in presence of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patil.
He was a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly three times - 1990, 1995, 2004 from Nanded district.
In September, 2014, he had left Congress to join the BJP.
An engineer by qualification, Khatgaonkar-Patil is a very popular leader.
He had been in various bodies and is founder chairman, Godavari Manar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, Nanded, founder chairman, Shri Narasimha Cotton Spinning Mill Ltd, Khanapur, Nanded, chairman, Nanded District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd, Nanded, vVce-chairman, Maharashtra State Cotton Producer Co-operative Marketing Federation during 1986-1988, president, Maharashtra State Sugar Federation Ltd during 2001-2002, vice president, Maharashtra State Sugar Federation Ltd, Director in Nanded Co-operative Spinning Mill.
“Bhaskarrao Patil-Khatgaonkar is a grassroots activist who has entered the Congress party without expecting any position. The decision to join the party has been taken after discussing with the Congress leaders, office bearers and senior leaders in Nanded district,’ said Patole.
“I am happy to come back to my home. The Congress party has given the opportunity to work as MLA , MP and minister. In between I went to another party but now I am back home,” said Khatgaonkar-Patil.
