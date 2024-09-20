Ashok Chavan’s brother-in-law Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar-Patil rejoins Congress

Mumbai: Much on expected lines, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan’s brother-in-law Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar-Patil on Friday rejoined the Congress.

In 2009, the Nanded seat was represented by Khatgaonkar-Patil for the BJP.

Khatgaonkar-Patil had represented the seat in 1998 and 1999 from the Congress.

Khatgaonkar-Patil joined the Congress in presence of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patil.