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Ashok Kharat case: SIT examines 30 witnesses

“More people will be questioned based on the statement of the complainant and witnesses,” said Tejaswi Satpute, Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Pune, who is the SIT chief and currently camping in Pune.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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