<p>Mumbai: As investigations into multiple sexual assault cases involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat gathered pace, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday said it has examined around 30 witnesses and will file the chargesheet within the stipulated timeframe. </p><p>“More people will be questioned based on the statement of the complainant and witnesses,” said Tejaswi Satpute, Commandant of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Pune, who is the SIT chief and currently camping in Pune. </p> .Ashok Kharat case: Govt to investigate 'Godman's call records & assets, says Fadnavis.<p>Satpute said the investigation team is leaving no stone unturned. “The SIT comprises 24 members….2 Deputy Superintendents of Police, three Police Inspectors, three Assistant Police Inspectors, 10 Sub-Inspectors and six Constables,” Satpute told reporters on Tuesday. </p><p>The SIT chief said that so far Kharat faces a dozen cases registered in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts. </p> .<p>“The SIT is investigating nine cases: two by Ahilyanagar police and one by Nashik City police. Besides, there are two other related cases that the SIT is probing,” she said. </p><p>She said that eight of the cases are sexual offences while others involve economic offences and practices involving superstition. </p><p>As part of the cyber investigation, 4,650 objectionable links have been removed, while 451 social media accounts have been permanently suspended.</p>