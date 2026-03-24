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Ashok Kharat exploited several women; no accused will be spared: CM Devendra Fadnavis

'The nature of the allegations made the case deeply concerning,' Fadnavis said.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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