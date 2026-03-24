<p>Mumbai: As shocking details of sexual exploitation by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat emerged, snowballing into a major political issue in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Tuesday that strict action would be taken and individuals involved in the series of crimes would not be spared. </p><p>“No one found will be spared,” Fadnavis said while making a statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. </p><p>Describing the case as “extremely serious,” Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, said that Kharat had allegedly misused claims of “supernatural powers” to exploit and commit serious offences against several women.</p><p>“The nature of the allegations made the case deeply concerning,” he said, adding that the police had been working on the case for some time and had laid a strategic trap as part of the investigation. “A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued as early as March 10 and airport authorities were informed accordingly,” he said, speaking about the investigations that led to Kharat’s arrest on 18 March.</p>.'Godman' Ashok Kharat's remand extended as SIT probe widens to possible human sacrifice angle.<p>The Congress, however, wanted to know why the government did not take action last year. </p><p>“Kharat’s misconduct had already come to light in October-November, and the Home Department was gathering evidence. So was the Chief Minister asleep for six months?” state Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal told reporters in Buldhana. </p><p>“The Kharat case has emerged out of superstition, and society must learn a lesson from it by adopting a scientific temper. Everyone knows who is fueling superstition, creating conflicts between religions and castes, and spreading hatred. Such distortions give rise to people like Kharat, and this must be acknowledged,” he said. </p><p>“Even now, the Chief Minister is deliberately dragging the case, allegedly to put pressure on alliance partners, which is condemnable. While Rupali Chakankar has resigned as the Maharashtra State Commission for Women in this matter, action must also be taken against all others involved by filing cases against them. Those associated with Kharat should at least feel moral responsibility,” Sapkal added.</p><p>“Maharashtra was the first state in the country to enact a law against superstition. Dr Narendra Dabholkar fought his entire life against superstition, and his work must be carried forward by taking a pledge to eradicate such practices so that distortions like Kharat do not emerge again,” he added. </p>