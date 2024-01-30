Ashok Saraf to be conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan

Mumbai: Veteran film and television actor Ashok Saraf would be conferred with the coveted Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the top honour of Maharashtra government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement on Tuesday.

Saraf (76) has appeared in more than 300 Marathi and Hindi films, besides TV serials and stage performance. Popularly known as Ashok Samrat or Mama, he has been selected for his substantial contribution to the field of arts. He has straddled from being a hero to performing comedy to serious to villainous roles through his acting.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. Saraf has been working in the film and television industry since 1969. From early 1980s, Saraf started getting leading roles in Marathi films. The combination of Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Kothare and late Laxmikant Berde, created the "comedy films wave" in Marathi cinema.