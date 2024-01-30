Ashok Saraf to be conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan

Mumbai: Veteran film and television actor Ashok Saraf would be conferred with the coveted Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the top honour of Maharashtra government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement on Tuesday.
Saraf (76) has appeared in more than 300 Marathi and Hindi films, besides TV serials and stage performance. Popularly known as Ashok Samrat or Mama, he has been selected for his substantial contribution to the field of arts. He has straddled from being a hero to performing comedy to serious to villainous roles through his acting.
The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. Saraf has been working in the film and television industry since 1969. From early 1980s, Saraf started getting leading roles in Marathi films. The combination of Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Kothare and late Laxmikant Berde, created the "comedy films wave" in Marathi cinema.
He was named Ashok after veteran actor Ashok Kumar. He spent his childhood at Chikhalwadi in Mumbai and completed schooling at DGT Vidyalay in Mumbai. Some of the prominent roles of him are from the movies Singham, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Gupt, Koyla, Yes Boss, Joru Ka Gulaam and Karan Arjun, among others.
Saraf was also seen prominently on various channels in teleserials like Hum Paanch, Professor Pyarelal, Aa Bail Mujhe Maar, Ye Chhoti Badi Batein, Don’t Worry Ho Jayega.
He has acted in films like Donhi Gharacha Pahuna, Jawal Ye Laju Nako, Tumacha Amacha Jamala, Chimanrao Gundyabhau, Deed Shahane, Haldikunku, Duniya Kari Salam and more during the 1970s and 1980s.
In the past, the Maharashtra Bhushan has been conferred to Purushottam Laxman Deshpande (1996 - literature), Lata Mangeshkar (1997 - arts, music), Dr Vijay Bhatkar (1999 - science), Sachin Tendulkar (2001 - sports), Bhimsen Joshi (2002 - arts, music), Abhay Bang and Rani Bang (2003 - medical services), Baba Amte (2004 - social work), Raghunath Anant Mashelkar (2005 - science), Ratan Tata (2006 - public administration), Ramrao Krishnarao Patil (2007 - social work), Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari (2008 - social work), Mahesh Padgaonkar (2008 - literature), Sulochana Latkar (2009 - art, cinema), Jayant Narlikar (2010 - science), Dr Anil Kakodkar (2011 - science), Babasaheb Purandare (2015 - literature), Asha Bhosale (2021 - arts, music) and Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari (2022 - social work).