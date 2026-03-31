<p>Mumbai: Veteran bureaucrat Ashwini Bhide was on Tuesday (March 31) appointed as the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai - the first woman officer to occupy the top job in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the richest civic body whose budget is bigger than several Indian states. </p><p>Bhide (55), an official of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, is known for her administrative acumen, decisive leadership style and no-nonsense approach. </p>.Maha govt removes MMRC MD Ashwini Bhide amid Aarey tree-cutting controversy.<p>Incidentally, the Mumbai Mayor is also a woman. </p><p>“The appointment of Bhide marks a new era in the history of BMC. It is a matter of immense pride for all of us. This honour is not just administrative but a matter of pride for the entire Mumbai. With Bhide's extensive experience in the Metro project and her disciplined work approach, Mumbai's development will undoubtedly reach new heights,” said Mayor Ritu Tawde. </p><p>“As a woman Mayor and a woman Commissioner, we together will realize the 'Smart and Safe Mumbai' of Mumbaikars' dreams—this is our firm belief,” added Tawde. </p><p>The 1995-batch IAS officer's last appointment was as Additional Chief Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office.</p><p>She is widely recognised in Mumbai’s administrative and infrastructure circles as the “Metro Woman of Mumbai” - for her work in executing the Metro network. </p><p>Alongside her role as BMC Commissioner, Bhide has also been given additional charge as the Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) until further orders.</p><p>Bhide will be the 32nd Municipal Commissioner since Independence and the first woman to head the civic body. </p><p>She replaces Bhushan Gagrani, who retired on Tuesday. </p><p>Bhide is expected to serve a full tenure until 2030, overseeing Mumbai’s infrastructure projects, sanitation, traffic management, and overall urban governance. </p>