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Ashwini Bhide becomes first woman to lead Mumbai civic body post

The 1995-batch IAS officer's last appointment was as Additional Chief Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:27 IST
Maharashtra NewsBMCMahaarshtra

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