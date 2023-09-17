Asking kids to know names of private parts an attack of Leftist ecosystem, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described an educational exercise of finding out whether KG students knew about their private parts as an attack by the Leftist ecosystem.

He was speaking at the launch of a Marathi book ‘Jagala Pokharnari Davi Walvi’ (World-Weakening Leftist Termites) in Pune.

“I visited a school in Gujarat where a seer showed me an instruction in a kindergarten school. It said the class teachers have been asked to find out whether KG-2 pupils knew the names of their private parts. The attack (of Leftist ecosystem) has come this far and it is not possible without the help of the people.”