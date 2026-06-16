At 10, this Latur boy ran 16 km to school on the first day

<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/schools">schools</a> reopened for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/academic-year">new academic year</a>, a 10-year-old boy from a shelter home in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra's</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/latur">Latur</a> grabbed attention by running 16 km to reach school on the very first day.</p>.<p>Arvind Rathod, a Class 4 student residing at <em>Majha Ghar</em>, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shelter-home">shelter home</a> run by Manus Pratishthan for underprivileged children, covered the distance from the facility to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri School on Old Ausa Road on Monday.</p>.<p>The youngster's feat has been hailed by those associated with the shelter home, who said it showcased the values of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/discipline">discipline</a>, perseverance and physical fitness.</p>.<p>"It also served as a reminder to children to spend more time outdoors rather than being glued to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mobile-phone">mobile phone screens</a>," representatives of the shelter home said.</p>.<p>According to them, Arvind's decision to run the entire distance on the first day of school was a personal challenge that reflected his determination and enthusiasm.</p>.Karnataka’s first waste-to-charcoal plant in Hubballi-Dharwad completes trial run.<p>The achievement has drawn appreciation from locals and supporters of the organisation, with many viewing it as an example of how children can be encouraged to adopt healthier lifestyles through outdoor activities and regular <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/excercise">exercise</a>.</p>.<p>Representatives of the shelter home said Arvind's effort sends out a positive message about resilience and the importance of staying physically active at a time when screen usage among children continues to rise.</p>