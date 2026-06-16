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At 10, this Latur boy ran 16 km to school on the first day

Arvind's decision to run the entire distance on the first day of school was a personal challenge that reflected his determination and enthusiasm.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 04:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSchoolsrunningTrending

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