At EC hearing, Ajit Pawar claims support of 42 MLAs, six MLCs and 2 MPs from Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar, who had moved the Election Commission staking claim to the party name and poll symbol, submitted that he had the support of 42 of the 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, six of the nine MLCs, all seven MLAs in Nagaland and one member each in the RS and the LS.