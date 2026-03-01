Menu
india maharashtra

At least 10 dead, many injured as massive blast tears through Nagpur’s Katol factory

The facility that was affected was an explosive manufacturing factory.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 05:05 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 05:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

