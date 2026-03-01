<p>Mumbai: At least 10 persons were killed and several others injured following a massive blast in an explosives factory at Katol in Nagpur district on Sunday.</p><p>The facility that was affected was an explosive manufacturing factory.</p><p>Nagpur district administration and police officials reached the spot.</p><p>Massive explosions could be heard from several kilometres away.</p><p>Katol MLA Charansing Thakur has reached the spot.</p><p>The victims included women.</p><p><em>More details awaited</em></p>