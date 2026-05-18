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At least 13 killed in accident in Palghar

The victims were heading to an engagement ceremony
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentPalghar

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