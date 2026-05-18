<p>Palghar: At least 13 persons were killed and over two dozen injured following a collision between a container-truck and an Eicher-tempo carrying people to an engagement-ceremony near Dhanivari in Palghar district on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Monday. </p><p>The tragic incident turned the celebratory mood into grief and sent a wave of shock through the entire Mumbai metropolitan region. </p><p>Both vehicles overturned due to the accident's impact. The Kasa police station is investigating the matter. </p>.Indian student dies in road accident near Chicago.<p>The accident took place around 4 pm. </p><p>The Palghar district civil and police administration rushed to the spot, and carried rescue and relief operations.</p><p>Police said more than 40 people were travelling in the truck, though some reports claimed the number could have exceeded 100.</p><p>The injured were shifted to Kasa Sub-District Hospital, with some believed to be in critical condition.</p><p>At least a dozen of the injured persons were shifted to bigger hospitals. </p><p>The traffic movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad was briefly affected because of the accident. </p><p>The Eicher tempo was on its way to attend an engagement ceremony of Balaram Jairam Dandekar from Bapugaon Khadkipada village.</p><p>Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh inspected the accident site and spoke to senior officers.</p><p>Kasa police station’s Senior Inspector Amar Patil said that the injured persons are being treated at local hospitals.</p><p>The possible causes of the accident are overspeeding, overloading and loss of control over the vehicle, negligence or combination of different aspects, initial reports said. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said around 20 people were injured in this incident. “The injured have been admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Kasa as well as the hospital in Dhundalwadi, where they are receiving treatment. I am in constant touch with the district administration,” he said. </p><p>The Maharashtra government has announced an ex gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.</p><p>Palghar MP Dr Hemant Savara and Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit also rushed to the spot. </p><p>“Upon receiving information about the incident, I immediately reached the scene, assessed the relief efforts, and instructed all relevant agencies to arrive at the site promptly. Subsequently, I visited Kasa Rural Hospital to gather details about the injured and deceased victims of the accident,” Dr Savara said. </p>