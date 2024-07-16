At least 5 killed after bus-tractor accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

At least five people were killed, and several injured on Tuesday, after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, following an accident with a tractor, PTI reported.
DCP Vivek Pansare told the news agency, “The incident occurred last night at around 1 am on Mumbai-Pune Express Highway. Around 84 people were travelling in a private bus which fell into a ditch after being dashed by a tractor. Around 42 people have been admitted to the hospital and five people have lost their lives."
More to follow...
Published 16 July 2024, 02:51 IST