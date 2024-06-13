At least 5 killed, several injured in blast at explosives manufacturing factory near Nagpur

At least 5 people were killed and 5 others were injured in a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said, quoting news agency ANI.
The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at the Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from Nagpur city.
Former state home minister and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 13 June 2024, 09:05 IST