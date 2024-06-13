At least 5 killed, several injured in blast at explosives manufacturing factory near Nagpur

The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at the Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from Nagpur city.

Former state home minister and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.

(With PTI inputs)