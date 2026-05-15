<p>Pune: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed a man in his late 20s from Nagpur in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> hospital, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>An ATS officer said that the suspect, a resident of Pune’s Manjari area, was on the run after the incident.</p>.<p>“We found an empty box of a timer used in the IED at his shop. We are questioning him and trying to ascertain whether any other person was involved in the conspiracy,” he said.</p>.ATS raids over 20 locations in two districts in Maharashtra.<p>A device containing low-grade explosives was found inside the washroom of Usha Kiran Hospital in Hadapsar on Wednesday evening, which was later disposed of by a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.</p>.<p>A team from the Pune police, crime branch and ATS are carrying out the probe in the case.</p>