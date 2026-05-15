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ATS nabs man from Nagpur over recovery of IED at Pune hospital

A team from the Pune police, crime branch and ATS are carrying out the probe in the case.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneNagpurATSIED

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