<p>Mumbai: In a major coordinated operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided around two dozen locations in the Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts over the weekend following intelligence inputs about terror-linked activities. </p><p>Some people have been rounded up for investigations. The exact details about the operation are not yet available. </p><p>According to latest reports, 14 places were raided in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal and seven locations in Ahilyanagar, earlier known as Ahmednagar.</p><p>Objectionable documents, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and CCTV equipment are also being examined and seized peacefully as part of the action.</p><p>No arrests have been made in this operation so far, and detailed questioning of the suspects is ongoing.</p><p>It may be mentioned, last month, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested Idhu Islam, from Nagpur. </p><p>Islam is a close associate of Chhangur Baba, who is accused of masterminding a large-scale religious conversion racket from Balrampur.</p><p>In the past, from Maharashtra, several persons have been arrested for links with ISIS terror module cases. </p>