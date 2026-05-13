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ATS raids over 40 places in Maharashtra, questions suspects linked to Pakistan-based gangster

At least 40 suspects were being questioned following the operation, an official said.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsMumbairaidsATSMaharastra

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