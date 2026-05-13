<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday carried out raids at more than 40 locations across the state, including Mumbai, targeting individuals linked to a Pakistan-based gangster, officials said.</p>.<p>At least 40 suspects were being questioned following the operation, an official said.</p>.<p>The ATS had specific information about suspicious activities of some persons, who were allegedly in touch with gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his syndicate, he said.</p>.<p>Bhatti, who operated his gang from abroad, was allegedly trying to influence youth in India for unlawful activities, the official said.</p>.<p>The raids were being conducted since early hours in Mumbai, Akola, Nanded, Pune, Mira Road (in Thane district), Nallasopara (Palghar), Nashik, Jalgaon, Nagpur and various other places in the state, he added.</p>