Attack on Dalits in Ahmednagar: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks strict action against accused

According to police, the victims, among them two minors, were allegedly stripped, hung upside down from a tree and thrashed with sticks by six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25.Four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Athawale also said the RPI (A), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance, is keen to get at least 10-12 Lok Sabha seats for contesting in various states, especially in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, for the 2024 elections.